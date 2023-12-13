Politics Vučić on TV Prva: Bomb alerts resolve within 48 hours; Memorial center must be built President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was hosted on the show "Prva tema" on TV Prva, where he spoke about all current topics. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 22:40 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV Prva

Apart from Vučić, the guests were lawyer Milan Antonijević and playwright Biljana Srbljanović.



"I don't have special opinion about the ProGlas initiative, people should read it, it doesn't say anything. It's empty reading, not completely written, there's nothing, there's even nonsense about how we're declining demographically," said Vučić.



"There are also funny, ridiculous things... Aleksic and Djilas are signatories of something against corruption. To be honest, it's like if Al Capone said - I'm running for president and I've decided to eradicate the mafia," said Vučić.



Vučić added that the opposition had the right to organize gatherings all over Serbia and that it was not true that any gathering was forbidden to them. He said that the opposition thinks that they are some kind of elite, but they are the exact opposite of that. "All the time they present themselves as the elite, as the chosen ones who should lead the country. And it is exactly the opposite, the worst ones tell us how they should lead the country. They attack me, compete to see how many ugly things they can say about my family, about my mother, about my father," added President of Serbia. He also commented on the attacks on Nikola Jokić and Nikola Pejaković only because they supported the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop".



"We didn't mention family or anything to any of them, when we talked about them, we talked about contrasts - about what they were saying until five or ten months ago, and what they are saying today," continued Vučić.



He said that their campaign was a campaign of plans and results, and the campaign of the opposition was a campaign of hate.



Vučić explained that Djordje Miketić himself is responsible for the footage that surfaced, not the BIA or the state or anyone else.



"The BIA said in a professional way: no, we are not responsible for that, ask the person who did it himself and with what money," he said.



Vučić added that the attacks on successful people who supported the list "Serbia must not stop" are an indication that they cannot stand a different opinion.



"What interest does Nikola Jokić have? They cannot stand that someone has the right to an opinion and to be proud of their country... People have always supported the policy we stand for. It's just that now there are more of them than ever," he said.

Bomb threat alerts in schools

"We caught the network of those who most often made reports about fake bombs, and you will see tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, with the help of authorities from abroad, they will be brought to justice. There will be arrests in several countries, and several people will be arrested in Serbia. This is a way to bring insecurity among people," said Vučić.



"There won't be any kind of voting disruption, voting will be done in accordance with the law," Vučić stressed.



He said that the story of election day bomb threats is instilling fear among people for no reason.

About "Ribnikar": We were on the side of the parents of the dead children, but we have to listen to the other side as well ​

"I talked to all the parents from Dubona, Orašje, and Ribnikar... Or almost all of them. I also talked to people from the Council of Parents, both me and the Prime Minister. We increased the number of psychologists in the school, we accepted the initiative of the parents of the deceased children and were on their side to build the Memorial Center," said Vučić.



"There is a huge majority in the school that is against it. People should know that. I think the same as those parents, but I am telling you that others who are not in favor of it must be heard and say that their children have survived it and want them to have that space. My obligation as the President of the Republic is to hear both sides," he added.



"Yes, the memorial center must be built, yes, we have to hear what the parents of the children who died have to say because they are the biggest victims, but we also have to hear others. And we as a state will make a decision about the Memorial Center," said the President Serbia.



​

They asked for elections, now they are saying that they will be rigged because they know they will lose

He commented on Dragoljub Petrović's statement that chaos and riots are expected for the elections.



"I am sure that I often polarize with my views, because I openly express my opinion, but sometimes I try to avoid it. But he does not try to avoid it. This man asked for elections, they asked me for elections, they said that elections should be held until the new year. We met their demands. They demand those elections, they force us to those elections, we listen to them, they win the elections and then they say that those elections are rigged. You know why? Because they know they will lose", said the President of Serbia. Vučić commented on the claims of pressure on voters, stressing that he did not know it existed.



"I cannot allow the possibility that someone has influenced me or my friends in such a way. Anyone who holds his own will make a decision for himself in accordance with the interests of the country, his family and his own. But thank you for saying that. We didn't hear anything specific about what you said. It's like when some media attack others for not being free," he said.



"And when they say what you're going to do to Vučić in the campaign, he said it three times, he thought I was going to hide from it. These guys from ODIHR came, they have nothing to say since we've fulfilled everything, so they tell me that my role is prominent in the campaign. I don't hide it, Macron does the same. He can do that in France, but not in Serbia? Tadić can do that, but not us? That's normal. The essence of all their remarks is that I got involved", says Vucic. He said that since they call him the murderer and organizer of Jovanjica, they should easily win the elections.



"Then what bothers you that I'm getting involved. I guess you'll defeat such a man the easiest. Or maybe the people know who worked the hardest? Bring me the man you say is under pressure, and I'll now call on all the citizens not to listen to anyone, not to obey pressures, and to report any daredevil who thinks he can buy someone's will. Report them to the police, they will be severely punished. Whoever from any party in power or opposition does that, must be punished," said the president.



​

"Belgrade elections will be interesting"

Regarding the results of the previous elections, Vučić said that last year SNS had 42 percent of the total number of voters. He says he wishes the opposition all the best.



"And to congratulate the winner. I am sure that the list 'Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop' will win convincingly and will receive a significantly higher number of votes in this election compared to the last. It remains to be seen, of course. You can look at the research as much as you want, I always believe what I feel in the people. As for Belgrade, we follow it, we do daily rolling, we had a big backlog. Now we have an advantage. It will certainly be an interesting election in Belgrade, whether Tadić will pass the census, or Nestorović", he said.



Vučić pointed out that he personally directed the operation that the so-called Kosovo will not be admitted to UNESCO.



"Not because I don't like someone, but because of something else. If the so-called Kosovo was admitted to UNESCO, it would be the closest step towards full membership in the UN. That is even more dangerous than membership in Interpol. It is even worse that they would then start to talk about the Kosovo heritage, not the Serbian heritage, which it is. Then they would bring Albanian priests and say that it belongs to the Orthodox Albanians. Just as they found that the Gashi family supposedly built Decani," he said.



He points out that it is fair for everyone to say who they will vote for, and that it is good to talk about politics.



"I spoke clearly about what the salary will be, and they know that the salary will be 1,400 euros, what will be the pension. And as far as politics is concerned, I do not agree with Biljana, and I believe that the issue of Kosovo and Metohija will not be resolved as easily as she thinks, but I'm always ready to listen to her," says Vučić.



"There will be no membership in the UN and international organizations for KiM. I told them all that clearly! But now they want to put it in the negotiation framework, and contrary to our will to put it in the documents. That would open Pandora's box, and I will oppose it strongly, even though I know that neither of you likes it," said the President of Serbia.