Politics Vučić presented with Order of the First Degree of the Slovak Evangelical Church VIDEO President Vučić received the Order of the First Degree of the Slovak Evangelical Church for outstanding services and support to the Slovak Church and people.

"President, you are worthy," said the bishop during the award ceremony in Novi Sad.



Vučić pointed out that this award is a great honor for him.



"It is a great honor for me and I am delighted to accept the highest award given by the Slovak Evangelical Church," said the President of Serbia.



"Although this order is formally intended for me, it is actually a testimony of the brotherly love between our peoples, the Serbian and Slovak people who have lived together for centuries in our Serbia. The order belongs to all citizens of our country who understand the need to live together, to work together and act towards the same goal," stated Vučić and added:



"I believe that together we will welcome a better 2024 with hope and joy. Thank you for this wonderful honor. Long live the brotherhood and friendship of the Slovak and Serbian people".