Politics Opposition plans chaos on Sunday; Brnabić: "International organizations are informed" Ana Brnabić said she believes that people in Serbia and international organizations have information about the chaos that the opposition is preparing for Sunday Source: B92 Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 11:40

As she stated, after the polling stations are closed, the opposition plans on stirring chaos.



She underlined that the information about blackmailing oncology patients for voting is the most monstrous lie so far.



Brnabić, in a guest appearance on Kurir television, pointed out that if the opposition in the center of Belgrade, in exceptionally good weather, gathers fewer people than the list ''Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop'' in Novi Pazar, it clearly speaks of how much support they really have.



"The opposition already has a script ready, now not for the day after the election, but for the day of the election. We have that information, and I believe that international organizations have it as well. They know how to lose, and I think it showed last night at their rally. All of them together, Marinika, Ćuta, Dobrica, Miki G17 plus Aleksić... When you gather fewer people in the center of Belgrade than our list gathered in Novi Pazar... how can I tell you, that is an indication that they are not doing well. Instead of trying to ensure the most regular possible process, their tactic is to overwhelm both RIK and GIK with objections, to block their work, to declare victory already on the night of the election in order to take power on the street. I think that scenario is frivolous, irresponsible and not good. I want to say that Serbia will respect the will of its people, whatever it may be. We will not allow instability. There will be 5,586 foreign observers on Sunday, which is a record number. Whoever wanted - can, here you go. I'm glad about that too. This means that machinations will not be possible. They are still trying to create an overture for the chaos of the election day. Today they write that people can vote in place of a deceased person and that in return they will receive an apartment. Everyone knows it's impossible. The opposition has twice as many controllers at the polling stations, and everyone knows that voting is done with personal documents, which those representatives of the opposition should control. We can't even comment on this," said Brnabić.



Asked to comment on allegations by the opposition media that oncology patients are being blackmailed for votes, Brnabić said the following׃



"It is so scandalous that I have no words. It speaks of how low they are, how unobjective, biased and irresponsible they are. The source for that information is - 'one man told me'. In the manner of the worst gossips. They directly tried to humiliate our doctors, who form waiting lists. Those who decide who is on the waiting list, whether someone will cross the line, in accordance with all medical procedures. By doing so, they humiliated all our doctors, not the list of Aleksandar Vučič - Serbia must not to stop. I'm sure it's a monstrous lie and I'm sure the citizens see it very well".



She recalled that the elections on Sunday are organized at the direct request of the opposition.



"These elections are coming at the explicit request of the opposition, which wanted to take advantage of the tragedies that hit Serbia in May in the most monstrous way. They wanted to come to power on the wings of those tragedies, using people's emotions. They threatened to block international travels, institutions, will create chaos in the country if there are no elections by the end of the year. I believe that citizens will overwhelmingly support the list of Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop, because primarily they vote for results. They do not vote for hatred. And everything that all the opposition, both left and right, had to offer was precisely hatred. No program, no plan, no ideology. They are only against Aleksandar Vučić. And I believe that in Belgrade, in Vojvodina and in the whole of Serbia, the citizens will vote for the results. Whatever they decide, we will respect their will and act responsibly. I hope that the opposition will be responsible and serious, if they lose. I hope that there will be enough responsibility among them to say that the most important thing is stability in Serbia".



Brnabić stated that the list to which she belongs is the only one that came out to citizens with a plan and program for the next four years.



"We are the only list that came out to the citizens with a concrete program until 2027. The average salary will be at least 1,400 euros, today it is 830 euros, and many made fun of that. Average pensions and the minimum wage until 2027 will be 650 euros. We also want to have an unemployment rate below 9 percent. And I believe that Serbia will continue to win if we behave responsibly in the future. I saw the report about the Center of Excellence in Kragujevac, it is a paradigm of our development. We wanted to do everything right , and not just build something, whatever happens. That same Kragujevac has a National Day Center, it will get two science and technology parks. We signed a contract with CERN over the weekend, and they will store their data in Kragujevac. It's a completely different Kragujevac than before. We are aware that the improvement has not reached every citizen individually. The second half awaits us, I invite all citizens to vote on Sunday for the number one list Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop, so that by 2027 and that Expo that waiting, we create the Serbia of the future," said the prime minister and added that her list relies on ordinary people.



"We are a list that believes in people, in ordinary people throughout Serbia. That's why we build roads everywhere in Serbia, because only if all people have a developed infrastructure, they can fulfill their potential. They want to have an opportunity for employment, that's why they need investments, and the investor will not come where there is no road. And I want to say that everything we have achieved, we have achieved together with our citizens. All the successes of Serbia are their successes".



Brnabić also cited examples of Serbia's development in the past few years.



"We have been talking about projects for years, but nothing has ever been done. It was the same with KC Niš, it is the first ever fully completed clinical center in Serbia, opened in 2017. No one believed that the highway to Čačak would ever be built. We quickly forgot about Prokop, one of the most beautiful railway stations in this part of Europe. But people quickly get used to something good, and now it is normal for everyone. It will be the same with subway station, it is an ambitious and complex project, but we will finish it, just like we finished KC Niš. Look at the General Hospital in Prokuplje, which President Aleksandar Vučić recently visited - and we will finish it. I believe that people know that we will push all these things to the end, because they can see with their own eyes many completed projects. We have a highway to Kruševac, to Šabac, soon to Požega". Regarding the opposition's request to abolish the secrecy of voting, Brnabić stated two reasons for it.



"I see two reasons. The first, I think their intention was to say that they proposed something to the REC and they did not accept it. This cannot be accepted, because it is completely contrary to the recommendations of the ODIHR. And I guess we want to fulfill those recommendations. The second reason is that it is a completely undemocratic request. They, on the other hand, never did."