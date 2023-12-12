Politics Brnabić: In the next 72 hours, the case of bomb alerts will be resolved VIDEO Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, was hosted on the show "Focus" on TV B92. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 22:20 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

At the beginning, the Prime Minister spoke about economic topics.



"The increase in pensions and wages that we have in about fifteen days will be significantly above the inflation rate, purchasing power is increasing and what is extremely significant, although we had a difficult start to the year, we managed to have a GDP growth of 2.5 percent," she said.



She said that unemployment has reached its lowest level.



She spoke about bomb threats in schools in Belgrade and that we should expect a solution to that problem very soon.



"Since Friday, we have had reports of bombs and for the first time in kindergartens... Our competent authorities are actively working to solve this problem, in solving it we are also cooperating with the competent authorities in countries abroad. We expect to bring to justice the persons responsible for this," said Ana Brnabić.



She added: "In the next 72 hours, we will solve it, and citizens should expect that." She also commented on the opposition's plans for election day.



"According to the information we have, and I'm sure foreign organizations in Serbia also have this information, various missions, embassies, the opposition led by Dragan Djilas is planning chaos on election day. They are practically planning to create chaos at the polling stations from the very morning, they are going to overwhelm the RIK and the courts and prosecutor's offices, in order to declare victory in the evening, regardless of the results, before the results are in and the votes are counted, they plan to go to the streets and try to seize power in this way. This would contribute to a direct creation of chaos, panic, leading to the collapse of constitutional order of Serbia," she said.