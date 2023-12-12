Politics Vučić in Novi Pazar: "You will have the most modern hospital clinical center" VIDEO The list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" today held a pre-election rally in Novi Pazar, in the Pendik sports hall. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 21:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ IRFAN LIČINA/bs

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also spoke at the rally.



"As far as the roads are concerned, we have done much more in the entire region than all the others put together. You are fair people, you know how to appreciate someone's effort and work. When someone from the previous government went to Bunare, Ugao, to see if they could go to Pešter to pave something - they don't even know where it is. As Rasim says, they don't even know how to go to Pazar, continue towards Zlatibor, so they don't understand how to get back. Did you dream that the most modern school in Serbia would be in Sjenica?" Vucic said.



"When we were building the athletics stadium, it was 'what will the stadium do here', and now the main demands are when will we have the swimming pools, the football stadium in Pazar, which means that we managed to do something good when we got to this point. We will have Kragujevac, Niš, Belgrade, just find a country to solve the problem. You have a loyal audience here, Novi Pazar has Adem Ljajić who restored faith in football here in Pazar. What is much more important for me, I was at a fair in Belgrade, I came to the Pazar stand, it was my idea, I saw that they made for me the most beautiful prospectus that I could see about our country. The mosque, the church, and it's all ours, our heritage that we have to boast about in every place and everything is yours. And let me tell you, Hamad Međedović is our hope," said Vučić.



"I also knew that you judge by actions, not by whether someone is nice to you or not. We will speed up work on gray areas and fields. And it's easy to be malicious, that's the easiest. Come on, say something nice and polite, or help, but don't take revenge. What if you didn't build hospitals and stadiums? You didn't do any of that. We need a big investor for Pazar. Pazar should be an industrial center so that it can develop faster and better," added the President of Serbia.

"At every moment and in every place I thought of Bosniaks, not only Serbs"

"I love both Armin and Asmin and I hope they bring us a medal like Milan and Aleksandar and anyone else. It's all our country. I think that more Bosniaks must be in our institutions. I will lead a policy that is good for Serbs and Bosniaks. I ask you Serbs and Bosniaks to understand that this whole country is just as much your country as mine, Rasim's, ours. This whole country is your country and you must have equal rights, and those who tell you 'in what ways are we similar or the same', think, ask your representatives and tell me in which part of Serbia the investment was made as in Novi Pazar in the last ten years. I think you understand how proportional it is," said the President of Serbia.

"Rasim said tonight that we should say thank you for what was done in Novi Pazar, and for me there was no more beautiful or important sentence that I could have heard. And I will start from a different angle. You think that I don't know how much evil there is when we are late with the execution of some works, and how long they are waiting to blame Belgrade, me, Rasim or someone else," said Vučić and added:



"And so, for days I have been reading in the Pazar newspaper 'where is the highway?' we didn't know that we were going to demolish another building, so now we are going to build that building here in Novi Pazar. But you know that what we say we are going to do, we will do."



"Novi Pazar will have the most modern hospital center. Do you know what Novi Pazar is getting with the Clinical Center, I want you to have the best possible conditions. You will have the most modern Hospital Clinical Center where you will be able to treat your sisters and brothers, parents and spouses," Vucic said. Vučić said that next year it will be done at the Novi Pazar stadium.

Address by Rasim Ljajić

"Dear friends, this is a continuation tonight, we will need these two days of the campaign to do what we need to finish, because this is the best campaign we have ever run. I have never felt more energy and there have never been more people than during this campaign, even in the most remote villages," said Ljajić.



As he says, it seems to him that even this hall they are in tonight has never been fuller. "We were always a little short of a victory that we would have rejoiced with our whole lungs and soul. The moment has come for us to look forward to the biggest victory we will ever achieve on December 17," Ljajić said.



He said that the people have shown that they are much more politically mature and wise than some thought.



"Look around you, in every city there is more work and construction than ever, and we will continue with that. We lead convincingly in the first half, but it is not enough, it is not enough, let's move on, dear friends," said Ljajić.



"I know your soul, you are excellent traders. No one can deceive you, no one can, and they have tried for years and failed. Why should we vote for the list 'Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop'. First, our party is on this list. The victory of our list means greater participation of our party in the Government, new investments, projects in Pazar and Sandžak. When you vote for our list, you vote for our MP, Muamer Bacevac".