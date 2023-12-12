Politics The pre-election campaign is in its final phase, the election silence is approaching The pre-election campaign for the republican, provincial, Belgrade and local elections in Serbia is entering its final phase. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, December 12, 2023 | 12:25 Tweet Share Shutterstock/ rawf8

On Thursday at midnight, the election silence comes into force and ends on Sunday at 20:00 with the closing of the polling stations.



On Sunday, December 17, 6,500,165 registered voters will be able to exercise their right to vote at one of a total of 8,273 polling stations.



Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija will vote at polling stations in the south of central Serbia - in Vranje, Kuršumlija, Raška and Tutin.



Citizens who have registered to vote abroad can do so at 81 polling stations that will be opened in 31 countries. Due to the time difference, voting will be organized on Saturday in Portugal, the United Kingdom, the USA and Canada, while the other countries will vote on Sunday.



Voters serving military service will be able to vote at 36 polling stations in several municipalities, and 29 stations will be opened in penal institutions. In the republican elections, voters will be able to choose from 18 lists with a total of 2,817 proposed candidates for 250 seats in the parliament. 13 electoral lists have been established for provincial elections, 14 for elections to the Belgrade City Assembly, and local elections will be organized in a total of 65 cities and municipalities.



During the period of election silence from December 14 at midnight to December 17 at 8:00 p.m., it is forbidden to announce election results to the media and public gatherings, present candidates or lists in the elections and their election programs, and invite voters to vote, i.e. not to vote for certain election lists or candidates.



At the polling station and within 50 meters of the polling station, it is forbidden to display symbols of political parties and other propaganda material.



The Law on the Election of People's MPs foresees fines for violating the rules of election silence, both for legal entities and for natural persons.



The rules apply to television, radio, print media and internet media portals, while the campaign on social networks is not regulated by law. Every citizen votes at the polling station where he is registered in the voter's list. Polling stations open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.



If someone happens to be at the polling station when the polling station closes or immediately in front of it, he will be allowed to vote. A voter can vote only on the condition that he/she brings one of the personal documents to the polling station - a valid ID card or passport.



The deadline for delivering the invitation to vote to citizens expired yesterday, and it is desirable, but not mandatory, for them to submit the invitation at the polling station.