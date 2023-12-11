Politics Vučić visited JDP: Over 10 million euros will be invested in its reconstruction VIDEO President of Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, visited the works on the restoration and reconstruction of the Stupica stage in the Yugoslav Drama Theatre. Source: B92 Monday, December 11, 2023 | 12:24 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo

"On a tour of the works on the reconstruction and restoration of the Theater 'Bojan Stupica' @jdpbgd, a neglected and forgotten core of the artistic circles of Belgrade and the world for years. Every corner of this building is a witness to the history written by the theater elite of this area during long decades of creative performances.



These very stages and auditoriums were the creative home of top artists who spent their whole lives in JDP. In their honor, as well as to the satisfaction of the discerning audience, we are renovating the prestigious Theater 'Bojan Stupica', so that the #JDP will shine with new brilliance and revive the best works of Sterija and Nušić, as well as Shakespeare, Ibsen and Moliere.



We continue to invest in culture and the restoration of iconic art buildings, because we want new generations of theater art lovers to experience the same kind of fascination with the masterful performances of our actors, as generations before them had," Vučić wrote on Instagram.

Foto: Predsedništvo

Foto: Predsedništvo