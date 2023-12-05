Politics 0

Media: Marinika confused Vučić with Djilas

Marinika Tepić said that "the main tools of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's rule are the impoverishment of people, corruption and violence", Alo.rs says.

Source: Alo.rs
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg
According to this media, it seems that Marinika mixed something up, because this sounds like she is talking about Dragan Djilas.

"According to Donald McGettigan, head of the IMF mission, poverty has been halved since Vučić became prime minister in 2014," the International Monetary Fund states.

