Media: Marinika confused Vučić with Djilas
Marinika Tepić said that "the main tools of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's rule are the impoverishment of people, corruption and violence", Alo.rs says.Source: Alo.rs
According to this media, it seems that Marinika mixed something up, because this sounds like she is talking about Dragan Djilas.
"According to Donald McGettigan, head of the IMF mission, poverty has been halved since Vučić became prime minister in 2014," the International Monetary Fund states.
MARINIKA O KORUPCIJI, SIROMAŠENJU NARODA I NASILJU... JE L' TO ONA NEŠTO NA ĐILASOV RAČUN?!— Detektor laži (@LaziDetektor) December 4, 2023
Marinika Tepić: "Glavni alati vladanja Aleksandra Vučića su siromašenje naroda, korupcija i nasilje!"
Ovo zvuči kao CV Dragana Đilasa, pogledajte:
▪️Prema Donalu Mekgetigenu - šefu… pic.twitter.com/BVF8TqdgJU