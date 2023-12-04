Radulović is furious: We have been under brutal attacks from Djilas' list for days
Saša Radulović strongly responded to Marinika Tepić's accusations, writes "Alo.rs".Source: Alo.rs
To Marinika Tepić's accusation that a member of the election commission found one forged signature for the list of Saša Radulović and Boris Tadić, Radulović responded.
"Well, you had a problem with 200 signatures in Novi Pazar! We have always supported the opposition electoral lists, and on the other side there was a brutal attack by that Djilas coalition that attacked us for days! It's like they are checking us and here they have a problem with 200 signatures in Novi Pazar! It seems that our list bothers you," said Radulović.
SAŠA RADULOVIĆ BESAN: DANIMA SMO POD BRUTALNIM NAPADIMA ĐILASOVE LISTE!— Detektor laži (@LaziDetektor) December 3, 2023
Na optužbu Marinike Tepić da je član izborne komisije iz njihovih redova našao jedan lažiran potpis za listu Saše Radulovića i Borisa Tadića, usledio je odgovor Radulovića:
"Pa vi ste imali problem sa 200… pic.twitter.com/UUvNvOdpqV