Politics Radulović is furious: We have been under brutal attacks from Djilas' list for days Saša Radulović strongly responded to Marinika Tepić's accusations, writes "Alo.rs". Source: Alo.rs Monday, December 4, 2023 | 11:40 Tweet Share Foto: Milos Tesic/ATAImages

To Marinika Tepić's accusation that a member of the election commission found one forged signature for the list of Saša Radulović and Boris Tadić, Radulović responded.



"Well, you had a problem with 200 signatures in Novi Pazar! We have always supported the opposition electoral lists, and on the other side there was a brutal attack by that Djilas coalition that attacked us for days! It's like they are checking us and here they have a problem with 200 signatures in Novi Pazar! It seems that our list bothers you," said Radulović.