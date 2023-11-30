Politics 0

Vučić met Babayev: Relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan are based on friendly ties

Aleksandar Vučić met with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs
FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

He wrote in an Instagram post on the "buducnostsrbijeav" profile that he had a great conversation with Babayev.

"An excellent conversation with a great friend, Minister Babayev, with whom I discussed further intensive work in the direction of improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan are at a high level and are based on friendly ties, mutual trust and adherence to respect for basic principles of international law," the publication stated.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vučić: Every success of Serbia bothers them

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the citizens of Serbia, discussing all current topics, elections, but also financial aid from the state.

Politics Wednesday, November 29, 2023 11:44 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

President of Cyprus in Belgrade PHOTO/VIDEO

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today hosted the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who will be on a two-day visit to Serbia.

Politics Wednesday, November 22, 2023 14:55 Comments: 2
FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ nr
page 1 of 26 go to page