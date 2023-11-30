Politics Vučić met Babayev: Relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan are based on friendly ties Aleksandar Vučić met with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahil Babayev. Source: B92 Thursday, November 30, 2023 | 10:21 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bs

He wrote in an Instagram post on the "buducnostsrbijeav" profile that he had a great conversation with Babayev.



"An excellent conversation with a great friend, Minister Babayev, with whom I discussed further intensive work in the direction of improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan are at a high level and are based on friendly ties, mutual trust and adherence to respect for basic principles of international law," the publication stated.