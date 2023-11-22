Politics President of Cyprus in Belgrade PHOTO/VIDEO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today hosted the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who will be on a two-day visit to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 14:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ nr

President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, was welcomed with the highest state honors, along with the Serbian Army Guard and a red carpet, and the Serbian delegation included Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić.



The reception will be followed by a meeting between Vučić and Christodoulides, and after that the two presidents will make statements to the media.



A plenary meeting of members of the delegations of Serbia and the Republic of Cyprus is planned as part of the visit.



The President of Cyprus will pay a two-day visit to Serbia. He was met by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dacic, at the "Nikola Tesla" airport. On the second day of the visit, a session of the Council for Cooperation between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Cyprus will be held, and then there will be a ceremony of signing a series of memorandums of understanding in the presence of Vučić and Christodoulides.



Serbia and Cyprus have traditionally had friendly relations, based on mutual support in preserving territorial integrity.



Cyprus voted against Kosovo's admission to UNESCO in 2015. Cyprus is one of the five EU member states that do not recognize Kosovo's independence.

Vučić: Welcome, dear friend...

On his Instagram account, Vučić welcomed Christodoulides.



"Welcome to us, dear friend Nikos Christodoulides. I am looking forward to your visit, convinced that by working together we will further strengthen cooperation and friendship between our countries and peoples.



- The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Serbia."