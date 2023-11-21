Politics Serbia sent a note of protest; Albania was told... Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia delivered a note of protest to Embassy of Albania, strongly condemning burning of the national flag of Serbia in Tirana. Source: RTS Wednesday, November 22, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share EPA/ SASA STANKOVIC

Let us remind you that on November 20, a video appeared on social networks and media portals showing soccer fans in Tirana burning the flag of Serbia on Skanderbeg Square. That is why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered a note to the Embassy of Albania in Belgrade.



"We believe that such events harm the bilateral relations of the two countries, which in the past few years have reached the highest point during their centuries-long joint history," announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.



The statement reads that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, in that spirit, expects that the competent institutions of the Republic of Albania will do everything in their power to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of that act, who are clearly visible in the published video, as well as that they will to inform the institutions of the Republic of Serbia through diplomatic means within a reasonable period of time.