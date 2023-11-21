Politics Vučić sharply said: We don't take orders, it is up to us... Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said at the press conference with Jens Stoltenberg that the Serbian Armed Forces carried out their tasks professionally. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 21, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said at the press conference with Jens Stoltenberg that the Serbian Armed Forces carried out their tasks professionally.



"It has never exceeded its rights and powers. It has always had correct relations with KFOR and NATO. And where and how will we deploy our army, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia and the laws of this country and without endangering anyone in any way, it's our business".



Vučić emphasized that Serbia is a militarily neutral country and that we do not take orders from anyone. Just to reiterate, today the President of Serbia spoke with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, and after their meeting, Stoltenberg will also meet with the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić.