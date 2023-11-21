Head of NATO in Belgrade; He meets with Vučić
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today.Source: B92, Tanjug
As announced by the the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic, Vučić and Stoltenberg will meet in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic at 9:30 a.m.
After that, a joint press conference will be held at 9:50 a.m.
Stoltenberg will also talk with Prime Minister Ana Brnabić today.
Stoltenberg is touring the region, during which he will visit Bosnia-Herzegovina, Pristina, Serbia and North Macedonia.