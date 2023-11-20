Politics 0

Stoltenberg today in Kosovo with Osmani and Kurti

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Pristina today, where he will meet with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

Yesterday, Stoltenberg started his tour of the countries of the Western Balkans with a visit to Sarajevo.

During his visit to Kosovo, he will visit the KFOR camp "Notting Hill", where he will meet with KFOR commander Major General Özkan Ulutaş and address the troops.

A day later, on November 21, NATO Secretary General will be in Belgrade, where meetings are scheduled with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.

Stoltenberg will also collaborate with Serbian scientists who will present technology developed in the context of NATO's Science for Peace and Security projects. Skopje will be the last stop of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's visit to the countries of the Western Balkans.

"On Wednesday, November 22, Secretary General will attend a meeting with allied leaders from the region". Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović, Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, and Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob, have been invited to participate.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti assessed that the upcoming visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Pristina shows the commitment of NATO to the safety of Kosovo.

