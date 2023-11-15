Politics "Kosovo is not alpha and omega..." Kosovo is not the "alpha and omega" of Serbia's EU integration, but it is one of the two most important pillars, said EU Ambassador to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret. Source: EuroNews Wednesday, November 15, 2023 | 12:52 Tweet Share Foto: Milos Tesic/ATAImages

Giaufret said that the first pillar of European integration is the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organized crime, as well as media pluralism.



The second pillar is inevitably the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, said Giaufret.



"Both one and the other are important. We have not left aside the rule of law, on the contrary, it is an important issue in our work, but so is the normalization of relations, because we want to find a way out of this situation to make people's lives easier. We are quite "pushed" towards normalization because it is an indication of how serious the EU is about enlargement and its desire to embrace Serbia in its family. And for that, we need the normalization process - so it is part of the package," Giaufret told Euronews.

"CSM is the key issue"

He points out that one of the key issues at the upcoming dialogue in Brussels in two days will be the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, which he calls Pristina's "obligation taken long ago".



"We have to push forward the implementation of obligations that have not been implemented so far, and the CSM is one of those issues. We have the support of all EU member states and the U.S. government is fully supportive in that process. We will continue to insist on the implementation of everything agreed, including the CSM for which, I think, it's one of the key elements of the process that needs to be addressed," he added.