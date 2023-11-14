Politics Vučić and Lajčak met Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with the EU's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Priština, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | 11:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Earlier today, Lajčak met with the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.



Last week, Lajcak was in Pristina, where he pointed out that the goal of his visit was to lay the foundations for the upcoming meeting of the main negotiators, which was announced for November 16.



Then, with the mediation of the European Union, Petar Petković and Besnik Bislimi should meet.



The last time the two sides were in Brussels was on October 26, when President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, held separate meetings with EU representatives.