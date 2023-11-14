Politics 0

New incident on KiM: The car of Vice President of Leposavic municipality set on fire

Serbian woman D. M.'s car was set on fire last night in Leposavic, but it did not burn down completely, writes KoSSev.

As this media learns, it is the vice president of the municipality.

As the deputy commander of the Kosovo Police for the North region, Veton Elshani, confirmed for KoSSev, they preliminarily suspect that it was arson, but that a possible cause is not license plates issue

At the same time, Elshani stated that the investigation is ongoing, and that it is preliminary envisaged that damage to the car, worth around a few hundred euros, is in question.

