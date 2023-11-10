Politics Vučić met with Macron: "An important and meaningful meeting with a friend" PHOTO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met tonight in the Elysée Palace in Paris with the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. Source: B92 Friday, November 10, 2023 | 23:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

He announced on his Instagram account.



"An important and meaningful meeting with my friend, the French president @emmanuelmacron, with whom I discussed bilateral relations, Serbia's European path, the continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, economic and other important regional and global topics," said Vučić.