Politics Vučić: Tonight tête-à-tête with Macron VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the media from the Paris Peace Forum and announced tonight's meeting with Macron. Source: B92 Friday, November 10, 2023 | 14:04 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Tonight's meeting with the President of France is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., and Vučić expressed great gratitude that, in addition to all the other participants, Macron took the time for a tête-à-tête meeting with him, adding that he will invite French President to visit Belgrade.



On the eve of the forum, Vučić met with many state leaders of Europe and the region, with whom he discussed many topics.



In Paris, President Vučić met, among others, with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.



"We talked about Kosovo, about bilateral affairs with Belgium," announced Vučić.



He then spoke with the president of Ghana, with regional leaders and on two occasions with Macron.



Tonight at the Elysée Palace, he will have a one-on-one meeting with Macron, followed by a dinner with state leaders.



In addition, Vučić also discussed the situation in Gaza with the leaders.



"The topic of tonight's meeting will also be the dialogue with Pristina," Vučić added, saying that he did not think there would be a meeting with Kurti.



"It is clear to all of them in the West that Kurti does not want the Union of Serbian Municipalities," said Vučić.



He then added that "it is up to us to preserve the peace". He also mentioned that he does not believe that the CSM community will be formed while Kurti is in power.



When asked if there was any talk about the "stubbornness" of Albin Kurti, Vučić replied that "even if he had, he would never have spoken about it publicly".



Let us remind you that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, had a series of meetings with state officials today, as part of the Paris Peace Forum.