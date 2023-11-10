Obradović, Djilas and Trifunović met; Media: They agree on how to destroy the state
Boško Obradović, Dragan Djilas and Sergej Trifunović met, as "Alo.rs" writes, in a local tavern, while Aleksandar Vučić is fighting for Serbia in Paris.Source: Alo.rs
According to this media, Balša Božović, known for his anti-Serb views, which he proudly expresses on Twitter, where he's regularly being condemned by the majority of Serbian citizens, contributed to the picturesque line-up.
According to "Alo.rs", "everything is irrelevant when one's own country is being destroyed".