Politics Vučić at the Paris Peace Forum: A series of good talks PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić arrived at Brongniart Palace, where the sixth Paris Peace Forum is being held. Source: B92 Friday, November 10, 2023 | 11:09

Vučić pointed out on his Instagram profile that he had a number of good meetings and conversations.

During his visit to France, President Aleksandar Vučić met with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croo, on the sidelines of the Paris Summit.



"A good conversation with De Croo about the strengthening of bilateral relations between Serbia and Belgium, as well as the acceleration of the European integration process of Serbia, bearing in mind that that country takes over the presidency of the EU Council from January 1, 2024," Vučić wrote on his Instagram account.



Let us recall that Vučić was welcomed by the president of the Paris Peace Forum, Ángel Gurría.



The forum, which gathers world leaders and representatives of international organizations, will be opened by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.