Politics Brnabić in Adrani: Vučić is being attacked as he's a bearer of progress and stability A meeting of SNS was held in the House of Culture in Adrani, attended by the vice-president of the Main Board and SNS commissioner for Belgrade, Ana Brnabić. Source: B92 Thursday, November 9, 2023 | 15:28

Along with her, Predrag Terzić, first on the local list, Snežana Jovanović, second on the local list and candidate for MP and Violeta Simović, sixth on the local list for Kraljevo, also spoke at the meeting.



The gathering was attended by 300 residents from Adrani, Tavnik, Ladjevci, Obrva, Cvetke, Popovići, Sirča, Miločaj, Oplanići, Grdica.



In the introductory part, it was announced that the Prime Minister of Serbia and Vice President of the SNS Main Board, Ana Brnabić, will spent time with the residents of Kraljevo villages today.



"This is proof that there are no first-class or second-class citizens in our country. We are all the same, equal, and that is the difference between us and them," said Violeta Simović.



At the assembly, unreserved support was given to Aleksandar Vučić, whose family has been suffering bizarre attacks in the last few days, both on social networks and from certain media. It was said that on the part of the opposition and the media close to them, the campaign started dirtier than ever, but that the SNS differs precisely in that it will never attack anyone's family.



"I love to travel around Serbia and I can't describe in words how glad I am to be in Adrani tonight. When you believe in your country and its people, then your only job as a politician is to change some things in order to ensure that people fulfill all their potential", said Ana Brnabić and added "today the state is your service, instead of you being its couriers. We are introducing high-speed internet to all villages in Serbia, to every household. Every school in Serbia today is connected to the internet and this proves that we care about all citizens".



Brnabić said that Aleksandar Vučić was legitimately elected president of Serbia, whose mandate will last another four years, but he is the target of attacks because he is the bearer of progress and stability of the entire country.



"We had elections last year. We formed the government, Aleksandar Vučić received the unquestionable support of the people. He is the president of Serbia until 2027, our political opponents do not understand that he has a mandate that will last no matter what they say and do. But they are hitting on him as a pillar of stability! They want to destabilize Serbia". She asked everyone present to vote for stability on December 17, so that the victory would never be more convincing, because if it doesn't happen, protests await us already on December 18.



"My dear comrades, they will say the very next day that the elections were stolen, they are creating chaos in the country. When are we going to work, people?! When are we going to move forward?! Because you know, Kraljevo must not stop, Belgrade must not stop and Serbia must not stop!" concluded Ana Brnabić.