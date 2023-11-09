Politics Response to the U.S. Ambassador from Serbia: Never Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, said today that CSM will never be a "non-governmental organization". Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 9, 2023 | 14:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia/ Celal Gunes Anadolu Agency ABACAPRESS

As he said, it is the most concrete framework and guarantor for the preservation of collective and individual rights, as well as negotiated executive powers for Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija in the most important social, economic, political, cultural, developmental, economic and security issues, the statement of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija stated.



"Community of Serbian Municipalities represents the only mechanism for the survival of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, and the refusal of Pristina to fulfill its obligation from the dialogue for a full 10 years directly enabled Albin Kurti to carry out terror, persecution and escalating moves against the Serbian people," said Petković.



He points out that as such, all agreements on the Statute of the CSM and the already established competences of the Serbian people on Kosovo and Metohija, according to the agreements from 2013 and 2015, must be in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia, the Charter of the United Nations and Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council, which the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, clearly and unequivocally said directly to the international officials several times, including the last meeting in Brussels with European leaders.



"For us, the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia is sacred, and Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council is still in force in Kosovo and Metohija, and no media conferences, nor references to the so-called Kosovo Constitutional Court, which has no credibility outside of individual cabinets or foreign embassies, can suspend or cancel it," he said.



According to him, the CSM with concrete and clearly defined competences for the Serbian people was negotiated more than 10 years ago in Brussels, and not a single statement, nor someone's wish list, can cancel what was guaranteed by the entire European Union and what they put their signature on by the representatives of Belgrade and Pristina. He pointed out that those who do not want to respect agreements, but also international law, should not think of unilaterally suspending all upcoming agreements from Brussels from 2013 and 2015, which clearly define the competences of the CSM, and should not think of canceling all the previous ones as the result of the dialogue. "Unfortunately, we are witnessing that large powers do not care about international law, but we can never and will not give up on facts and principles," he said.



He emphasizes that it should be clear to everyone that President Vučić has never reacted to pressures, no matter from which side they came and no matter how violent they were, and that he will continue to fight strongly for the interests of the Serbian people and for peace in Kosovo and Metohija.