Politics Vučić: It is important to protect state interests; I will meet with Macron VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was hosted on the "News" show on TV Prva tonight. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 21:00

The plan to increase salaries and pensions in 2024 is coming soon.



Vučić spoke about the opposition's attacks on him and his family.



At the beginning of the visit, President commented on the praise for Serbia regarding the report of the European Commission and said that it is important that progress can be seen in 31 out of 34 chapters.



"It is important for the sake of our democracy and everything else to see a special progress in the media sphere. It is also important because of the numerous untruths that were stated in the previous period. But, of course, we still have a lot to do. There are also obstacles, difficulties, they are most often related to Kosovo and Metohija and you could see that in the report. But well, nothing unexpected. We should not expect any revolutionary changes here. It is important that we move forward on the European path, but that we always know how to preserve our state and national interests," said Vučić.

"People in Serbia can expect good news"

"Tomorrow I'm going to Paris, I'm going to Pirot first, and afterwards, from Niš I'm flying straight to Paris. We're going there, it's called an Annual Peace Conference, it's due to November 11, Armistice Day, and President Macron organizes it, I believe I will have a meeting with President Macron. I know there were some other ideas related to Pristina, but I don't have any confirmation so far or anything like that. I myself will have a bilateral meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. And those are important meetings for us, and I just want to remind people of one more thing. Just 20 days ago, a brutal campaign was conducted, that we are threatened with sanctions, that restrictive measures are definitely coming. My question is, do you remember that I said then, just please, I can't give guarantees, as other people make decisions. But I said, just calm down citizens, be sure, you have a serious and responsible leadership, nothing like that will happen. Are they now going to say sorry for lying? There are no sanctions or restrictions. They won't. They will continue with the same story. Because one lie catches up with another," said Vučić.



Soon the plan to increase salaries and pensions in 2024 is coming into effect: "And now, what I would like to say to the citizens of Serbia and what seems to me to be very important, I believe that we will create an additional plan that the citizens can expect, apart from what we said as we see 2027 and what it will look like.



"People in Serbia, for me it is much more important that people in Serbia can expect new good news soon, not to worry about all these big things, important meetings, many important events are waiting for us, from which we will bring only good things for our country."