Politics Vučić on attacks on his family: They're bothered by 6-year-old boy. It speaks of them President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, commented on the campaign against him and his family, which is being led by the opposition. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 20:45

"I am with the list called 'Serbia must not stop', I am not ashamed, I am proud of the party I am a member of, but this list is much more than that," he said.



"We don't talk about debate and dialogue... There aren't even ideas, they don't even talk about it. Kosovo and Metohija are always somehow mentioned in election campaigns. That story doesn't exist at all, because they won't talk about it. They have nothing to say or offer to the people. They don't talk about any of that. In the campaign, what happens is that the only topic is how to make films full of nonsense, untruths and hatred against me, how to insult my mother, say that she is a very immoral woman and say that her husband is not really her husband... Yes, her son is not exactly a son of her husband, but of I don't know who, and then, since I was taking my little son to the game, then they decided and realized, as they themselves say, they as champions of opposition say, that the key to win over Vučić lays in Vukan, and so on", he said.



"That has never happened in Serbia. I believe that people will be able to see that, because it is not a problem when we talk about corruption, crime, so let's see who took the money. So, let's see who has bank accounts abroad, who doesn't. That's all right. There's nothing dirty about it. And what's somebody's kids got to do with it? What's somebody's parents got to do with it? That's where we differ. And that's what I want to tell people. We don't mind their parents and their kids. We will fight for their parents and their children," continued Vučić.



"It's just that we're going to fight with the truth and we're not going to fight with what is not part of the campaign, but, as I would say, brutal insults, untruths and nothing more. If that's what you have to offer to the people, and obviously that's it, and if you say yesterday, you call the famous violent man who is being prosecuted, against whom an indictment has been legally brought for criminal acts of the most serious violence. He says, we live in a country of violence and we live in a zoo. And the next day, after the fact that you published in your media, under your direct control, how is my father, an Albanian, whom I have never seen in my life or I guess I have never seen him at any reception or anywhere, so, and then the six-year-old boy bothers you... It shows how different we are and what kind of Serbia we both want to see," said the President of Serbia.



"Let me tell you something. There is absolutely nothing dirty about my mother or my father, and or about a six-year-old boy. It has a double purpose. The first is to derail me, the family, because believe me, it is not easy for a person to put up with it, no matter how much I say that everything is fine and it's not always simple. And the other thing is that they count on it to lead to political mistakes that I could make as a result of reactions to everything they do," he said.



"And they are aware of the exact research results, not the fake ones... They all know that. But Ana Brnabić, I think, will talk about it in great detail tomorrow, to show you the evidence. Everything is a lie. Everything they say is a lie. Why? To say, look, this one doesn't even have his own child. He doesn't even have his own father. We are going to destroy the state at any cost. So that no one asks us anything anymore. And some others will take those people, get what they need out of them as useful fools. So, they can get back into power. So, that they can loot this country again. Lock up our factories again and make themselves richer. Those are two purposes, nothing more," said Vučić.



"I am Aleksandar Vučić, I am responsible for many things that we have not done yet and who believes that he will help with his strength and energy the enormous strength of our people and the energy of our people who have changed this country in the past 11 years and I am proud of everything we did together. Proud, guilty, responsible for everything, I don't have any problem to say that. I just tell people, look at the achievements in a rational way. Look at us, 147 hospitals, health centers, clinical centers, they have zero," President of Serbia concluded.