Politics "This is Serbia" bothers Pristina: Special forces reacted VIDEO Special units of the so-called Kosovo police removed billboard "This is Serbia" from the footbridge in the settlement of Sočanica in municipality of Leposavić. Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | 14:50

The citizens of this place noticed this morning that all the Serbian flags were removed from the flag posts near the footbridge.



As reported by Kosovo Online, five days ago they removed the banner from the fence from the direction of the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica towards Leposavić, and the night before yesterday from the footbridge in the opposite direction.



Residents of Sočanica say that on Sunday evening, around 11 p.m., several armed policemen of special units climbed onto the footbridge in Sočanica, cut the ropes of the billboard with knives, and then inserted the banner "This is Serbia" into an armored vehicle.



A footbridge in Sočanica was built in January 2021 so that students and residents of this place could safely cross the main road Leposavić- Kosovska Mitrovica, and not long after that, the Serbs put up a billboard with the inscription "This is Serbia" and several Serbian flags.