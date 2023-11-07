Politics A month since it all started: Razed to the ground and now what? VIDEO It has been a month since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel. Source: index.hr Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | 10:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

To date, the number of dead on both sides has exceeded 10,000, of which 4,100 are children.



The world was particularly shocked by the footage showing the moment when Hamas militants stormed a techno festival in southern Israel, where they killed 260 people.



The video of the 22-year-old German woman, whose body was dragged by the Hamas in a pickup truck, was also impressive.

The Hamas attack on the Tribe of Nova music festival is the worst civilian massacre in Israel.



Beheadings, executions, abductions

The massacre also took place in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The Israeli side claimed that the children were burned alive, that some were beheaded, while some were shot.



That caused violent reactions, however, it has not yet been fully investigated whether such allegations are true. There are reports that Hamas also killed dogs. Some civilians were killed on the spot, and some were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. The brutality of the attack is also shown in the videos that were shown to journalists at the Israeli embassy in Zagreb last week, reports Index.hr. The two-minute video, which Ambassador Garry Koren said was just a snippet of a longer video, consists of a series of video clips of people killed, often mutilated.



Beheadings, executions, abductions were shown... In some parts of the video, members of Hamas can be seen fighting over the bodies of the victims, and a photo of the burned body of a baby is also shown.

The IDF says it eliminated the Head of Hamas’ Anti-Tank Missile Unit in Gaza, Muhammad A'sar, in an airstrike based on IDF and Shin Bet intelligence. A'sar was responsible for all of Hamas’ anti-tank units in Gaza and commanded attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. pic.twitter.com/rXzCgu91z3 — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) November 1, 2023 The woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified.



30-year-old Shani Louk was a German citizen visiting Israel to attend the music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence.



One of the goals: Is Israel losing public sympathy?

One of the goals is to destroy Israel's reputation in the world. The more Israel reacts, the more sympathy it will lose from the world public. And not the countries of the Arab or third world, but the free world, whose favor Israel still had until now.



But Amjad Rizvi, a Pakistani writer and humanist, presented an interesting thesis on the subject.



"What is the goal? Who does the war benefit this time? Hamas. Have no illusions: dead Israelis are good for Hamas, but dead Palestinians are even better. Western sympathy and support for the Palestinians has grown dramatically over the past decade and a half, fueled by the horrific images that emerge from Gaza every time there is a war between Israel and Hamas.



Hamas benefits politically and financially from the scenes of grief, suffering and dead Palestinian civilians that are all over the news. They have successfully hijacked and exploited the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people as to achieve their apocalyptic goal of destroying Israel. They used the moral conscience of the international community as a weapon against Israel," he said.

The goal was also to prevent peace agreements between Israel and the Arab countries

As the biggest reason for the attack, however, he sees the increasing desire of Arab states to conclude peace agreements with Israel, as evidenced by the 2020 Abraham Accords involving the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.



There has been strong speculation recently that Saudi Arabia is preparing to make its own deal with Israel. "This is a major concern for all Palestinians, not just those in the West Bank, as it further reduces the pressure on Israel to reach a settlement with them. Netanyahu has made it clear in his public statements that peace with the Arab states is his priority over any peace with the Palestinians," Parmeter reminded.



Saudi Arabia has suspended talks on a potential normalization of relations with Israel, Saudi diplomatic sources told dpa in mid-October.

Hamas hates Jews at its core?

In addition to all of the above, it is simply impossible to ignore the nature of Hamas, whose core is hatred of Jews.



The charter of Hamas, which was adopted for the first time on August 18, 1988, should also be highlighted.



In its original charter, Hamas clearly stated its ultimate goal - the destruction of Israel as a state to which it denies the right to exist and considers it an occupying Zionist entity.