Politics Lajčak in a surprise visit to the so-called Kosovo EU envoy for Pristina-Belgrade dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, arrives in the afternoon to the so-called Kosovo, the EU Office in Kosovo confirmed for Koha. Source: Kosovo online Monday, November 6, 2023 | 13:31

"Yes, Lajcak is in Kosovo today and tomorrow," said Joana Lačana from the EU office.



Lajčak's today's visit to the so-called Kosovo was not announced earlier, so there is no information about his agenda.



Also, today the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, announced that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti rejected the invitation for a dialogue between the main negotiators at the technical level, which was supposed to be held on November 7 in Brussels, while Belgrade accepted the invitation.



The European Union Envoy for Dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, Miroslav Lajčak, last visited Kosovo on October 21, accompanied by the U.S. Envoy for Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and senior advisers to the leaders of Germany, France and Italy.