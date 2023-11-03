Politics A film on N1 targeting Vučić... Murdering him and his family? The Hague Tribunal? TV N1 aired a shameful film in which President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was most terribly attacked, which represents the unprecedented persecution of a man. Source: Novosti Friday, November 3, 2023 | 09:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

When hatred becomes the only political trump card, then we can see that propaganda films, with a narrative in the style of arrogant Hague prosecutors, easily become a topic on televisions that broadcast programs in and about Serbia, but do not pay taxes here, Novosti reports.



As stated, on the first day of the pre-election campaign, a 'documentary' was shown in which Vučić was accused of things he had nothing to do with - and of the conflict between Vojislav Šešelj and "students" from the beginning of the nineties when the current president was not in politics; and for the murder of Slavko Ćuruvija, and the old, many times denied lies about Vučić being happy when Djindjić was killed, that he was carrying a sniper over Sarajevo, that he was involved in crime and that he was protecting "mafia bosses" were repeated.



Novosti reports that they accused the head of state of winning the elections because he is "too power-loving", and they strongly criticized him for naming the election lists after his name. However, as the aforementioned portal adds, they did not explain how that happened that he, as the "worst", wins the "in the best and most beautiful ways" in all elections.



All this is presented as 'professional' and 'objective' journalism? It can be concluded that the campaign started very dirty, and TV N1, just like all their other numerous media in these elections, in this pre-election campaign is not responsible for information, but for the dirtiest campaign, writes Novosti. Therefore, a general attack on Aleksandar Vučić is underway, which should result in his murder and the murder of his family, the media reports.



All this is freely published in Serbia, where, according to the same N1, the media is allegedly under the regime's terror.

Jovanov: "Is there an end to the sick campaign of Djilas and Šolak?"

Member of the Presidency of the Serbian Progressive Party, Milenko Jovanov, responded to Dragan Djilas and Dragan Šolak on the propaganda film directed against the family of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



"First of all, they release the most disgusting propaganda film against Aleksandar Vučić, Goebbels should envy them, because even he did not think of doing something like this.



But even that wasn't enough for them, instead they published rubbish about a character "whom Vučić claims is not his father". Hey! He claims he is not his father! Is there an end to the sick campaign of Djilas and Šolak against the family of President Vučić?! People who do this are not deranged, they are neither scum, because if someone called them that, it would be a compliment to them. There is no word to describe them...



Well, we decide on that on December 17! Are we going to allow such characters to make decisions in Serbia and persecute the families of those who have enough courage to oppose their robbery and extortion," Jovanov asked.