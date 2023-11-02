Politics Vučić thanked citizens: All records are broken, clear signal that we need to do more Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the citizens of Serbia via Instagram. Source: B92 Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 18:52 Tweet Share Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

He thanked everyone who signed the SNS list and said:



"A big gratitude to all the citizens of Serbia who yesterday signed their support for the list of Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop.



All records were broken, in two, three or four hours, with complicated procedures, almost 100 thousand of you gave your support.



This shows not only the desire of our people, all of you, to continue working, but also to ensure security and the future for our Serbia. Everything that you showed last night is a clear signal for us that we have to do more, that we have to listen to you more, to hear you at all times.



Many thanks, and good luck! Serbia must not stop!"