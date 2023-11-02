Politics Vučević submitted the electoral list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" PHOTO President of the Serbian Progressive Party, Miloš Vučević, handed over the electoral list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" today at 12 o'clock. Source: B92 Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 12:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bg

He submitted the list in the premises of the Republic Election Commission.



The SNS is the first party to submit an electoral list to the REC, along with which it submitted 92,637 signatures of support from citizens.



The holder of the list is the President of Serbia and member of the SNS, Aleksandar Vučić, and the first on the list is Miloš Vučević.



Vučević submitted the list together with party officials and coalition partners.



