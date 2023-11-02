Politics Vučić with Botsan-Kharchenko: "I introduced him with difficult situation in Kosovo" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, met today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 11:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NEMANJA JOVANOVIĆ/ bg

The meeting began at 10:00 a.m., in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, the Office for Media Relations of the President announced.

"Very good conversation with Botsan-Kharchenko. I introduced the ambassador of the Russian Federation with the difficult situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the daily persecution of the Serbian population, especially from the north, but also the lack of desire for the formation of the CSM by the Pristina regime. We also noted that the bilateral relations between Serbia and the Russian Federation are successfully developing and expressed the belief that it is possible to improve this cooperation in the future," the president wrote in an Instagram post.