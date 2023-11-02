Politics Brnabić: "The same lies of Šolak's media before every election, there's nothing new" Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, commented on the allegations of media owned by Dragan Šolak, stating that "the same lies appear before every elections". Source: B92 Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 10:35 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ PEĐA VUČKOVIĆ (STF)

As she pointed out on the social network "X", better known as Twitter, she said that there are no exclusives in the writing of the "Nova" newspaper.



"There is nothing 'exclusive' in the lies spread by Šolak's media - they are the same before every election. So far, approximately 528 times, they have 'learned' that Aleksandar Vučić will recognize Kosovo*, or that he will impose sanctions on Russia the day after the election. You go ahead with the lies, and we will continue boldly with the results," Brnabić stated in a post on Twitter.