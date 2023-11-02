Politics Vučić signed the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, signed the election list called "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop". Source: B92 Thursday, November 2, 2023 | 10:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/bs

In this way, he gave his support to the Serbian Progressive Party in the upcoming elections.



"These are important things and I thank the people who want to sign for the SNS list, but things will be seen in the elections. I want people to know that we have elections in difficult circumstances, considering the challenges we face, both externally and internally. People must understand that looking to the future is what we cannot do without. We raised the country and recovered it. Now we have to work even harder to make the country safe and to have an even lower unemployment rate, but also to be able to solve the problems of ordinary people. We have the Expo 2027, but in the meantime there will be many challenges".