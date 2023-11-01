Politics Vucic called parliamentary elections for December 17 PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday called early parliamentary elections for December 17. Source: Novosti Wednesday, November 1, 2023 | 11:40 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

President signed the decision on the elections and addressed the citizens in the Presidency.



According to the law, all election deadlines start from the moment of announcement.



The campaign will last until December 14 at midnight, when the election silence will begin. All voters, citizens of the Republic of Serbia of legal age, will be able to vote at their polling stations on Sunday, December 17, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The previous parliamentary elections were held in Serbia on April 3 last year. In those elections, the list led by Aleksandar Vučić won convincingly.



"I issue a decree on the dissolution of the National Assembly, this decree enters into force on the day of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Serbia," said Vučić.



He announced that he was making a decision to call for elections for deputies, as well as that all electoral activities will begin the moment the decree enters into force.



"Citizens of Serbia, I wish you happy elections," Vučić said after signing the decree and added that it is important for Serbia to remain united in these difficult times.



He wished all the participants in the upcoming campaign a good result, as well as that they should run their campaign in a democratic way.



Just to reiterate, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, announced today the elections for councilors of city assemblies and municipal assemblies in Serbia.