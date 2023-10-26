Politics Vučić and Kurti spoke with European mediators in Brussels PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, spoke with European mediators in Brussels. Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 15:22 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo

Previously, European officials spoke with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Aljbin Kurti, who left immediately after the meeting, without giving statements to journalists.



Vučić met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the Head of EU Diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the EU's special representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak, as well as with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.



The focus of the talks are the plan on the next steps in the implementation of the agreements reached between Belgrade and Pristina and the plan for the statute of the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM), which European officials describe as a "modern European plan", RTS learns.



The talks began around 2:00 p.m. with a meeting between Lajcak, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, and Giorgia Meloni, with Kurti.



After that meeting, Kurti left the hotel where the talks were held, and the European six met with Vučić. Michel, Scholz, Macron and Meloni went to the EU summit after the meeting with Vucic, who continued the talks with Lajcak and Borrell. The head of European diplomacy soon left for the EU summit, and Lajčak stayed at the hotel.



Although the talks were then expected to be over, they continued as Kurti returned to the hotel.

Borrell: Dialogue is the only solution

EU High Commissioner for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said today that the only solution can be found through the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.



He told journalists, after arriving at the European Council summit, that he might leave that meeting and return to the meeting with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti.



"Perhaps I will leave the meeting again and sit down with the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to try to find a solution through dialogue. There is no solution without dialogue to normalize relations," Borrell said. He added that the focus of the EC summit will be the events in Ukraine and the Middle East.

