Politics We made a mistake and we won't do it again - a bizarre situation in The Hague Prosecutor's Office of the Special Court for Crimes on the so-called Kosovo, based in The Hague, found itself in an absurd situation about KiM, writes Novosti. Source: Novosti Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 13:31 Tweet Share Shutterstock/Milan Adzic

We are talking about the case that happened when Sefer Gozuli, one of those invited to the court for an informative interview, took offense because one of the two Prosecution officials, while reading the document, pronounced Kosovo and Metohija.



That was the reason to turn to the ombudsman of the court Pietro Sperry, who is responsible for protecting the rights of all who are under the umbrella of this institution.



The interviewed Gozuli stated that "the use of the mentioned term for the Republic of Kosovo is extremely offensive, because in Serbia that term is used when the Republic of Kosovo is spoken of in a derogatory manner". The Prosecutor's Office replied that "the term Kosovo and Metohija was used by mistake", that it will not be repeated, and thus Metohija is practically banned in the court dictionary.



The case was concluded when the ombudsman decided to reject the complaint, because the Prosecutor's Office undertook not to use "Kosovo and Metohija".



"The prosecution pointed out that it does not use that term in its regular practice, forms and pro forma documents. It informed the ombudsman that after that informative interview, it took several steps to determine how the error occurred and prevent it from happening again.



In addition, the employees were additionally instructed in the subtext of that expression", the ombudsman's report on this case states. The name of the southern province, Kosovo and Metohija, is in the Constitution of Serbia and the Albanians are constantly trying to remove "Metohija".



Since 2012, the authorities in Pristina have also banned the registration of parties that have the word Metohija in their name with the explanation that it is "against the constitution of Kosovo".



When, in 2020, a photo of the conversation between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi appeared, in which the book "The Christian Heritage of Kosovo and Metohija" in English can be seen in the background, Pristina called it a diplomatic scandal and joined the condemnations and rapporteur for the so-called Kosovo in the European Parliament, Viola von Cramon.



Metohija, which in translation means "land under the administration of a monastery" and comes from the Greek word - metoh, is eye-popping to Albanians for two reasons, the News reports further. Firstly, because it is part of the official name of the Serbian southern province, and secondly, because it is a symbol of centuries-old Serbian, Orthodox, Christian heritage in that area.



Years ago, and even in recent days, Albanians have been trying to falsify history, and one of their methods is to try to present all the monuments of Serbian Orthodox culture as their own and to erase the trace of the existence of Serbs in Kosovo.



The area from Peć to Prizren is geographically called Metohija precisely because of the numerous monastery metohs that were located here in the Middle Ages, and especially in the period from the 12th to the 15th century, when it fell under the Ottoman Empire.



Dečani Metohija and its borders are mentioned in detail in the Dečani Founding Charter of King Stefan Dečanski in 1330 and extended even to the areas of today's northern Albania and the area around Lake Plav in Montenegro.