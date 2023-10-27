Politics Both Vučić and Kurti in Brussels President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, are going to Brussels today. Source: RTS Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 12:21 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ

At separate meetings, they will talk with European officials who mediate in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. The meetings are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.



According to the announcements from Brussels, there will be no dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, but Aleksandar Vučić and Albin Kurti will meet separately with European officials.



It is planned that Vučić and Kurti will talk with the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, Special Representative for Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajcak, and officials from Germany, France and Italy.



Before leaving for Brussels, Vučić told RTS that the Big Five were in Belgrade and that we are ready to talk. They are knocking on the open door when it comes to Belgrade, it will not be easy, there is no nice meeting in Brussels, emphasized Vučić. Commenting on the message from Pristina that they accepted the European proposal, Vučić indicated that they accepted it as a basis, but that "the tricks are in the details". They said that CSM is not a topic, if it is not a topic - I don't know what it is, said Vučić. EU spokesman Peter Stano announced that the meetings are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.



It is not known with which meeting today's talks in Brussels will begin.