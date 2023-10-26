Politics Vučić: "With or without Banjska, they'd think of ways for Serbia to recognize Kosovo" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was hosted in Dnevnik 2 on the First Program of RTS, where he spoke about the details of the upcoming talks in Brussels. Source: B92 Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 02:37 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ ANDREJ CUKIC

Vučić and the prime minister of the temporary institutions in Pristina, Albin Kurti, were invited to the talks in Brussels, which will be held on the sidelines of the European Union leaders' summit at the end of the week, EU spokesman Peter Stano confirmed.



"Instead of shifting the blame to others, I try to look at mistakes, sometimes mistakes, sometimes something that I could not have foreseen, because when you take over the leadership of a country where 500 thousand people have lost their jobs, where the public debt is growing at a tremendous speed, when you have the issue of Kosovo and Metohija every single day, where you have to take care of your population, where you have to take care of the Serbs, and you know what the pressures are like from the outside because most Western countries have agreed to the independence of Kosovo and Metohija and will not give up on it, in such conditions as the Prime Minister and as the President of the country, you deal with those big topics and you don't have enough time to hear all the needs of the citizens. It's my own fault," Vučić said at the beginning of his speech.



Vučić said that we have to focus on people.



"Roads and railways are very important, but it is more important to ensure that we can see at an early stage if a woman has breast cancer or any other change in her organism," said Vučić.



Speaking about the "Find me" system, Vučić said that one life of a boy or girl is much more important than all the bridges we have built.



"Even today, around the Amber Alert, we really built 1,440 bridges, we don't brag about every single one. But one life of one child is certainly more important than all those bridges," said Vučić. We do not know how many lives were saved by confiscating large quantities of weapons, he said.



"Nevertheless, it was excellently done. And with this Amber Alert system, who knows how many lives we will save. With modern highways in Serbia, it is not easy to kidnap a child, as the reaction is very fast. It happens to us much less than before, as we have less domestic violence than before, but today it is being recorded and reported more. I said, whenever the police have a dilemma, let them issue a warning. Not with the intent to upset the public, but to save lives," Vučić pointed out.



He pointed out that Serbia is one of the safest countries in Europe.



"Especially in this situation of almost religious disputes in the world. Maccabi will soon come to play here and it is a big challenge. In this country nobody hates Arabs or Jews, but we have to take care of how we will continue to work. We have to develop each a mechanism that protects the lives of children and women, prevents peer and family violence," Vučić pointed out.



Vucic said that in Brussels he will have meetings with Charles Michel, Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak, as well as with Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Georgia Meloni.



"There will be six of them, I will be the only one on our side. I already know what to expect. The "Big Five" brought its proposal for the Community of Serbian Municipalities, we gave our suggestions. I can't reveal the details, but we are ready to talk about that," Vucic said.



He pointed out that he expects the talks to take place in a good atmosphere.



"But it won't be easy, there are no nice things or easy meetings. I can't wait to get back from Brussels to Belgrade, just as they can't wait to see off me and Kurti. My job is to protect the citizens of our country and to defend rights of our people," said Vučić.



Commenting on Konjufca's statement that CSM will not be a topic in Brussels, Vučić asked: "Then what will be the topic". 4



"Banjska incident and everything else will be used to try to equalize the blame, as was done with some other things in the territory of the former Yugoslavia. But I don't think that European leaders can be blind and deaf to Kurti's attempts to hide the fact that he will not forms CSM," said Vučić.



He also pointed out that the Albanians will find countless reasons to reject the initiatives of the Serbs to hold elections.



"I have to assure our people that they have a serious leadership and we will make the best decisions in order to preserve Serbia and the interests of our country," he added.



The situation has become drastically more difficult for us after Banjska, as well as from the Albanians and certain factors in the international community, as well as from some in Belgrade, the president said.



"Even when they don't know anything, they just say: "You're guilty, Vučić!" And if it wasn't for Banjska, they would have found something else. No matter how they allegedly condemned Kurti, they recognized "independent Kosovo". They will never retract that," pointed out Vučić.



Vučić said that "most people know that the leadership is fighting hard", adding that we must not return to the time when factories were locked. "We have fewer people, and 550,000 more employees. This means that we have something to lose. Europe and USA know that. Belgrade has something to lose, and we must not allow ourselves to lose anything. Neither the economic future, nor the prosperity of this country, a chance for young people, as well as what is guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.



Vučić said that in a few days pensioners will receive a 5.5 percent raise, and immediately after that a one-time payment of 20,000 dinars will arrive.



"We have to additionally help pensioners with smaller pensions. My parents have decent pensions, from which they can live much easier compared to some other people. It is another matter what kind of system we had in the past. From January 1, there will be an additional increase in pensions," said Vučić.



He said that it will be easier for recipients of social assistance to register, and that the state will help those who live on the brink of existence.



"As for public sector wages, you know the minimum wage has gone up. What is important for all people in the public sector is the fact that there is going to be a significant wage increase, it will be in double digits. We will just look up at the exact numbers and inform the public about it," Vucic concluded.