Politics Vučić honored Grenell: "Ambassador, thank you" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, today presented Richard Grenell with the Order of the Serbian Flag, First Degree. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 25, 2023 | 13:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ / nr

"With pride and gratitude, I can say that I am presenting the medal to a friend of Serbia. Objectivity, intellectual and political honesty defines him. His exceptional involvement in the Balkans is testimony to his faith in the future of the region. Conversations with him were not always easy. But Ambassador Grenell never threatened or punished those who refused to be obedient. He gave priority to the economy over police and he understood that when we solve the economic problems, we will also solve some of the political ones. Thank you for your extraordinary efforts to improve relations between Serbia and the USA," said Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.



Vučić said that by giving the recognition today, the unshakable commitment to the development of relations between Serbia and the USA was reaffirmed.



"Ambassador Grenell, thank you," said Vučić. Grenell said that it was not his idea to put the economy before politics, but Trump's, and he thanked the former U.S. President, Donald Trump. "I also believe that I am the only person who received awards from both Kosovo and Serbia," he said and added that he was very clear and critical of Kurti.



"Now the pressure must be on Mr. Kurti to implement what Mr. Thaci promised. The international community must put pressure on him to fulfill what was promised," Grenell said.

FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ / nr

As previously announced by the press service of the President of the Republic, Grenell was awarded for outstanding services in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between Serbia and the United States of America.



Grenell was the U.S. envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina during the administration of Donald Trump.



The award ceremony was announced for 1:00 p.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, Office for Media Relations of the President of Serbia announced.