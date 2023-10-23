Politics "If the agreement is not reached, we are on the brink of war" The fact that "Big Five" came to Pristina and Belgrade means we are further from the status quo, getting closer to either peace or war, Professor Spahiu said. Source: Al Jazeera Balkans Monday, October 23, 2023 | 10:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

The fact that the "big five" came to Pristina and Belgrade means that we are further from the status quo and that we are getting closer to either peace or war, says Professor Nejmedin Spahiu.



The plan for the continuation of the dialogue was presented to the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Kosovo by the representatives of the European Union, USA, Germany, France and Italy at the meetings in Belgrade and Pristina.



At the time, Miroslav Lajčak did not want to present the details of the plan, but he expressed great concern for the negative trajectory of the normalization of relations between Serbia and the so-called of Kosovo, which is directly connected with their European path.



According to the Pristina political science professor and analyst, dialogue has no alternative, and the latest events in the north of Kosovo are proof that calming tensions, normalizing relations and implementing agreements are urgently needed.



"The fact that the Big Five have come to Pristina and Belgrade means that we are further away from the status quo and that we are getting closer - either to peace or to war. If the agreement is accepted by both sides, we will have peace. If not, then we are already on the brink of war," says Spahiu.