Politics At the UN Security Council session on KiM, Serbia will be represented by Ana Brnabić The session of the UN Security Council, which will discuss the six-month report of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), will be held today. Monday, October 23, 2023 | 10:04

It is expected that the Special Representative and Head of UNMIK, Caroline Ziadeh, will present a report covering the period from March 19 to September 18 this year.



Serbia will be represented at the session by Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, while President of the Provisional Institutions Vjosa Osmani will speak on behalf of Pristina.



The session of the UN Security Council will begin at 21:00 CET.



Ziadeh is expected to highlight key political and security developments in Kosovo during the period covered by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report. In the report, Guterres called on all parties to refrain from taking unilateral steps that could lead to the strengthening of tensions and further escalation.



"The escalation of tensions and security incidents in May and June negatively affected the dialogue process, which remains the only way to resolve all open issues," Guterres said.



The incidents in May and June, which Guterres mentions in the report, occurred after the new mayors of municipalities with a Serb majority, ethnic Albanians elected in elections that were boycotted by the Serbs, entered the local government buildings in Zvečan, Leposavic and Zubin Potok, with the help of Kosovo special forces.



In the report, which did not include the events in the village of Banjska, on September 24, Guterres also wrote that he was "worried" that the parties had not made significant progress in implementing the Agreement on the Road to Normalization and that they had yet to agree on the order of implementation of the provisions of its Implementation Annex, on which the two parties reached an agreement on March 18 in Ohrid.



"The lack of progress in the dialogue carries the risk of further tensions and possible escalation on the ground. I call on the parties to confirm their true commitment to dialogue with the mediation of the European Union and to fully implement all the agreements reached so far," Guterres added.



He also stated that "it is crucial to find a solution for the immediate holding of extraordinary and inclusive local elections in the north of Kosovo, with the participation of Serbs, in order to reduce tensions and move forward".



In the report, Guterres welcomed the Declaration on Missing Persons, which Belgrade and Pristina adopted on May 2 in Brussels, in a dialogue with the mediation of the EU, and called on the parties to take all necessary measures in good faith to implement the provisions of that document.



Although Guterres recently hinted at the possibility of the session being closed to the public, due to tensions between the representatives of Belgrade and Pristina at the previous such session, held on April 27, the session will still be open to the public.



The obligation to hold SC sessions on the situation in Kosovo stems from UN SC Resolution 1244, which mandates that the UN Secretary General "at regular intervals" report to the Security Council on the implementation of this resolution.



At the meeting, Council members are expected to condemn the recent increase in violence, discourage further unilateral actions, call for a de-escalation of tensions and encourage both sides to address ongoing issues through dialogue.



Before the start of the session, Brnabić should meet with Guterres, as well as with Sérgio França Danese, Brazil's ambassador to the UN, who presides over the Security Council.



Since the adoption of Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council on June 10, 1999, that body has discussed Kosovo four times a year until 2018. In 2019, the sessions were reduced to three sessions per year, while from 2020, two sessions are held per year.



At the sessions of the UN Security Council on the work of UNMIK in the previous few years, Serbia was represented by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dacic and Nikola Selaković.