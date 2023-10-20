Politics Vučić tomorrow with the "big five" in Belgrade Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet with the "Big Five" tomorrow. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 20, 2023 | 10:47 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ nr

The meeting will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.



The President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will meet with the European Union's special representative for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and the US Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, and the advisors for the foreign and security policy of the President of the Republic of France and the chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Emmanuel Bonn and Jens Plettner, and the diplomatic advisor of the President of the Government of the Republic of Italy, Francesco Talò.