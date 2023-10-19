Politics Paradox: Brussels asks Vučić to recognize Kosovo in accordance with international law European Parliament voted today on the Resolution on Kosovo in light of the recent events in Banjska, when three Serbs were killed. Source: Novosti Thursday, October 19, 2023 | 21:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

In the sea of inconsistencies, hypocrisy and open anti-Serbian theses that abound in the resolution of the European Parliament adopted today, which calls for sanctions against Serbia if it is proven that Belgrade is connected to the firefight in Banjska, there are also paradoxical statements that say a lot about the schizophrenic policy of the Brussels administration.



Namely, in the text that was adopted in Strasbourg by a convincing majority, excluding the Fidesz deputies of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who voted against, it is stated that the EP supports the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, but "on the basis of the principle of mutual recognition and in accordance with international law".



In other words, as Novosti writes, Serbia and its president Aleksandar Vučić, who is very much represented in this document, should recognize a fake state and all this while respecting international law? Should we throw the UN Charter and the valid Resolution 1244 under our feet and recognize the "state" in our territory and at the same time we are going to wear out legal norms?



Let's recall, in the scandalous text of the EP, the European Five, which did not recognize the so-called Kosovo, is called upon to do so. Then, the "inappropriate measures" introduced against the Pristina authorities are condemned. At the same time, our government is called upon to call off the derecognition campaign, i.e. for "Belgrade to refrain from attempts to isolate Kosovo from the international community. To be completely accurate, the MEPs asked Pristina to establish the Community of Serbian Municipalities, but in accordance with the Constitution of Kosovo and the verdict of the Constitutional Court from 2015?