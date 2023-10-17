Politics The administrative crossing of Jarinje opened The administrative crossing of Jarinje was opened from the direction of central Serbia towards Kosovo and Metohija, officials at the checkpoint confirmed to RTS Source: RTS, Tanjug Wednesday, October 18, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Jarinje was opened after 25 days, as it was closed from the direction of central Serbia after the events in Banjska.



The deputy commander of the so-called of the Kosovo Police for the North Region, Veton Elshani, told Radio Kontakt Plus that starting today at 8:30, Jarinje will be "fully open".



The administrative crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak were closed to traffic from the direction of central Serbia to Kosovo and Metohija on September 24. On that day, in Banjska, the so-called Kosovo Police and a group of Serbs from Kosovo, three Serbs and one member of the police were killed.



Brnjak was opened at the beginning of October.