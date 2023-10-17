Politics Vučić with Jinping: "Thank you for the hospitality; We hope to host him soon" VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said today that four agreements were signed in Beijing, which are very important for our country. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 23:17 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

He also stated that during the meetings, there were also discussions about the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.



"We encountered absolute understanding from our Chinese friends," said Vučić.



President Vučić also referred to Pristina's attempts to get Kenya to recognize the so-called independence of Kosovo.



"I believe that this will not happen and I expect the visit of the president of Kenya," said Vučić. He also stated that he saw President Vladimir Putin and that they had a brief conversation.



"I saw that he was bursting with self-confidence," he pointed out.

"When you need to wage battles every day..."

President Vučić commented on the statement of the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Albin Kurti, in which he requests the introduction of sanctions against Serbia.



"When you have the need to attack every day, then you have a problem," he explained. He also referred to Macron's move to withdraw France from the so-called visa liberalization procedure of Kosovo and stated that Serbia condemned the events in Banjska already on the first day.



"This in (Berlin Process Summit) Tirana was good, Ana (Brnabić) did well because she didn't want to fight... They live only to harm Serbia, they don't deal with anything else," said President of Serbia.

Xi supports Serbia

The President of Serbia referred to the meeting with the President of China, Xi Jinping, and stated that the statesman supports "free Serbia".



"We are cordial friends and they set us apart... In order to survive in the environment of NATO countries, we have to build friendships on other sides, without endangering anyone. A very cordial conversation," commented Vučić.

Vučić with Jinping: We hope to host him soon

FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ bg

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić shared a photo with the Chinese President on Instagram. "Thank you President Xi for his exceptional hospitality and warm welcome. I hope we will have the opportunity to host President Xi in Serbia in the coming months," wrote Vučić.