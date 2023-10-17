Politics Macron: "We suspended visa liberalisation because Pristina hadn't kept its word" French President Emmanuel Macron said today that the country suspended the process of visa liberalization because the so-called Kosovo did not "keep its word". Source: Novosti Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 14:02 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/GEORG WENDT / POOL *** Local Caption *** 20521732

At the press conference held together with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, Macron said that they showed confidence in Kosovo when they approved visa liberalization, but that France has now suspended that process, writes the Albanian Post.



"We trusted you on the issue of visas, that issue was suspended by France, as you hadn't kept your word, I am waiting for the two sides to commit. This is a condition for peace in the entire area," Macron said.



According to that portal, Macron was firm about the approach that Paris has in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and sent a request to implement the Franco-German plan for the normalization of relations as quickly as possible, organize elections in four municipalities in the north as quickly as possible, as well as form the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



"We expect from (so-called) Kosovo and Serbia, the organization of elections in the northern municipalities, the participation of Serbs, the formation of the CSM. I expect responsibility from Vučić, but also I expect it from Osmani and Kurti," Macron concluded.