Politics Vučić met with Xi Jinping: ''I am proud of our friendship and achievements'' PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. Source: B92, Novosti Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 12:32 Tweet Share Screenshot/Instagram "buducnostsrbijeav"

"I am very happy, honored and privileged to have the opportunity to be in Beijing today. The ministers of the Government of Serbia are with me, which speaks of respect and the very opportunity to be there. We are making progress in all areas in which we cooperate. The Belt and Road Initiative has brought a lot of good for our country," said Vučić on his Instagram profile "buducnostsrbijeav.



"I am proud of our friendship and the results we have achieved. The free trade agreement, which we are signing today, opens new horizons in the relations between our countries.



Thank you, President Xi, for your personal involvement in strengthening the ties between our countries and peoples," Serbian President added.



After the meeting, bilateral documents between the two countries will be signed. The most important agreement is the Free Trade Agreement signed by Minister of Trade Tomislav Momirović and Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China.



The meeting is attended by members of the Serbian delegation, in addition to the Minister of Trade Momirović, among them the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić, the Minister of Finance Siniša Mali, the Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević, the Minister of Culture Maja Gojković, the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesić, the Minister of the Interior Bratislav Gašić and Serbian Ambassador to China Maja Stefanović.



The medium-term action plan on the joint construction of the "Belt and Road" initiative between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Serbia, the Memorandum on the joint promotion of industrial and investment cooperation between Serbia and China, as well as the Memorandum on exchange and cooperation in the field of economic development policy, will be signed by the Minister of Finance Siniša Mali and Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).