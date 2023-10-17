Politics Vučić met with the "Chinese Kissinger" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met today in Beijing with Wang Huning. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share Printscreen Instangram/buducnostsrbijeav

A former academic, Wang was a professor of international politics and dean of the law school at Fudan University. Wang Huning is currently the Chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party CCP.



Ministers of the Government of Serbia, who are part of the delegation, also attended the meeting.



"Thank you for your hospitality and excellent welcome. I really feel at home in China. Just like the last time we met, this time I will be able to learn a lot from you. I am especially looking forward to the meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, because it is an opportunity to express gratitude not only for friendship, but also for all the support that China gives to the Serbian side on every level, Vučić announced on Instagram with a photo of the meeting with Wang Huning.



President of Serbia previously said that Huning is at the head of the political body that advises the Chinese leadership and that he is the most important political thinker of contemporary China.